Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder after Monday shooting, Davenport police say

Davenport police believe 22-year-old Christian Jessee shot 24-year-old John Gilmartin at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday. Gilmartin later died from his injuries.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting someone early Monday morning.

Police believe 22-year-old Christian Jessee shot 24-year-old John Gilmartin near the intersection of W 1st Street and Pine Street at around 1:16 a.m. Monday.

First responders transported Gilmartin to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police then took Jessee into custody on Tuesday, June 6. 

Jessee is charged with: 

  • Murder in the First Degree
  • Assault While Participating in a Felony
  • Control of a Firearm by a Felon 
  • Criminal Gang Participation

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or via QC Crime Stoppers

