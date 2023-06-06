Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder after Monday shooting, Davenport police say

Davenport police believe 22-year-old Christian Jessee shot 24-year-old John Gilmartin at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday. Gilmartin later died from his injuries.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting someone early Monday morning.

Police believe 22-year-old Christian Jessee shot 24-year-old John Gilmartin near the intersection of W 1st Street and Pine Street at around 1:16 a.m. Monday.

First responders transported Gilmartin to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police then took Jessee into custody on Tuesday, June 6.

Jessee is charged with:

Murder in the First Degree

Assault While Participating in a Felony

Control of a Firearm by a Felon

Criminal Gang Participation