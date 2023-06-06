Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder after Monday shooting, Davenport police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting someone early Monday morning.
Police believe 22-year-old Christian Jessee shot 24-year-old John Gilmartin near the intersection of W 1st Street and Pine Street at around 1:16 a.m. Monday.
First responders transported Gilmartin to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police then took Jessee into custody on Tuesday, June 6.
Jessee is charged with:
- Murder in the First Degree
- Assault While Participating in a Felony
- Control of a Firearm by a Felon
- Criminal Gang Participation
Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or via QC Crime Stoppers.