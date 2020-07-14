The Davenport Police Department said a man held at Scott County Jail on sex offender charges a 'person of interest' in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

Davenport police hold briefing on Breasia Terrell Case The Davenport Police Department is updating the community on the missing person investigation of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Breasia disappeared last Friday believed to have been last seen near Credit Island. Posted by WQAD on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are asking the public for information about Henry Dinkins, a person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell who is currently being held at Scott County Jail on sex offender charges.

Henry E. Dinkins, 47, is being called a 'person of interest' who may have information or has certain "characteristics that merit further attention by our investigators," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a press conference Tuesday, July 14.

Sikorski asked the public about Dinkins' whereabouts in the Quad Cities from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9 to noon Friday, July 10. Dinkins is known to have connections to the Clinton and Camanche, Iowa areas as well.

Those with information about Dinkins are asked to call 9-1-1.

"A person of interest is different than a named suspect," Sikorski said. "A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case."

Dinkins is associated with at least three vehicles: a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980’s Kings Highway motorhome which are all in the custody of investigators.

Vehicles associated with Henry Dinkins, a person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

"There's a lot of family members up here that are hurting," Skiorski said.