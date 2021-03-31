x
Crime

Davenport police confirm human remains found in Clinton County are those of Breasia Terrell

Davenport police held a press conference Wednesday with updates on an investigation into the human remains found in DeWitt, last week.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police confirmed the human remains found north of DeWitt, Iowa last week are those of Breasia Terrell, a then 10-year-old Davenport girl who went missing in July 2020.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a press conference Wednesday, March 31 an autopsy confirmed human remains found in Clinton County were those of Breasia Terrell.

Two fishermen found the remains north of DeWitt along 270th Street on Monday, March 22. Details on the remains such as age, gender and race were not immediately clear.

"This news is heartbreaking to both Breasia's family and the Davenport community," Sikorski said.

Sikorski said there is no timeline for possible charges in the homicide investigation.

