Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week.

Documents from the Scott County Attorney’s Office allege the local men were responsible for some of the violence that began late Sunday and prompted the county to impose a curfew.

- Michael Cross, 27, is being charged with felon in possession, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury with serious injury.

- Raheem Houston, 27, is being charged as a felon in possession.

- Devell Lewis, 32, is being charged with a probation warrant out of Iowa, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy and a tax stamp.

- Don White, 34, is being charged with eluding, felon in possession, an Illinois Department of Corrections Warrant and a Rock Island Warrant.

- Deaguise Hall, 31, is charged as a felon in possession.

- Brandon Pullman, 29, is being charged as a felon in possession, intimidation with a weapon and willful injury with serious injury.

- Lashawn Hensley, 27, had outstanding State of Iowa and federal arrest warrants.

Police responded to Necker's Jewelers on East 53rd Street just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 due to reports of shots fired.

Shortly after police responded to the business, a gunshot victim was booked at a nearby hospital with "serious injuries" before being transported to Iowa City.

The documents say police found a handgun in the vehicle the victim arrived in at the hospital. The magazine for that handgun was found at Necker's, according to the documents.

Police reviewed surveillance video at Necker's which showed several people approach the business.

One of the suspects appeared to be carrying a brick and several other cars also arrived at the business. The people eventually walk away from Necker's when gunfire occurs with several suspects firing in the parking lot. After the exchange, the people left the scene.

Police are still investigating the death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly, who was shot while leaving a protest in the 3100 block of West Kimberly just before midnight. Kelly, police said, was a passenger in a vehicle and died from to a gunshot wound on May 31. Davenport Police say no officers fired shots at this location.

What happened?

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, three undercover Davenport police officers responded to the 1400 block of Myrtle Street in an unmarked police vehicle to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Around 13 rounds struck the vehicle. The officer driving the vehicle was shot twice.

Another officer in the vehicle returned fire.

The suspects entered a vehicle and drove away.

The wounded officer was taken to a nearby hospital while other officers pursued the suspect vehicle.

According to the Scott County Attorney, the suspects eluded police and a handgun was thrown from their vehicle. After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed in the 1900 block of Mound Street and several firearms, ammunition and magazines were recovered.

Hensley left the vehicle and ran from police. He was arrested after a short chase.

White, Hall, Houston, Lewis and Cross were also in the vehicle.

Police identified White, Lewis and Cross as also being present Necker's earlier in the night.

When officers returned to investigate the 1400 block of Myrtle Street, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Underneath his body, a handgun was found. Identification of the man is being withheld until relatives are notified.