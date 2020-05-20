Animal Control: 2 dogs found decomposing in Des Moines apartment

Des Moines police believe the owner, 21-year-old David Goodburn, intentionally left the dogs to die.

DES MOINES, Iowa — David Goodburn, 21 years old of Des Moines, is currently in the Polk County jail on two charges of animal neglect after two dogs were found decomposing in his apartment.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says Goodburn adopted two bulldogs in March and at no point were there any indications the dogs, Nori and Brie, would not be safe.

According to a criminal complaint, Goodburn's apartment manager called animal control on May 18 regarding a strong odor coming from the apartment, believing the dogs were dead. Officers confirmed the dogs were dead, and their bodies were decomposing in the apartment.

The criminal complaint also says Goodburn had not checked on his dogs since around the time of the adoption and states there was no food or water anywhere. The power to Goodburn's apartment had also been terminated in January.