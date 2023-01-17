Man charged with neglect in connection to death investigation, police say

Police had previously identified "cause for further investigation" after finding a 52-year-old woman deceased in her home on Friday, Jan. 10.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is charged with neglect following the death of a woman earlier in January, according to Des Moines police.

DMPD patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to 4110 Indianola Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10 after receiving reports of a person in cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, first responders found a deceased 52-year-old woman.

Based on observations made at the scene, DMPD identified "cause for further investigation".

Less than a week later, evidence led detectives to arrest 51-year-old Daniel Bruce Orona II.

Orona is charged with Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person, a Class C Felony. He is currently being held at the Polk County Jail with no bond amoutn set.

"Additional criminal charges may follow, pending complete forensic autopsy findings," Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press release.

DMPD detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.




