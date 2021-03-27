Iowa mother and son plead not guilty to insurrection charges

Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. each face multiple charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Iowa mother and son charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Friday.

A status conference is scheduled with the Washington, D.C. District Court for May 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines faces five charges:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, faces 13 charges:

Civil Disorder (x3)

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers (x3)

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

In the indictment, prosecutors write Salvador "did knowingly, engage in any act of physical violence against any person and property in a restricted building and grounds."

The affidavit describes a surveillance video that depicts Salvador pushing two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department and attempting to grab the shield of a third.

Prosecutors also wrote that Salvador and Deborah "did unlawfully and knowingly enter and remain in a restricted building and grounds."