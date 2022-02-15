Pair of suspects arrested, charged in series of Des Moines bank robberies

Police say two Des Moines men have been charged following three bank robberies between Jan. 26 and Feb. 12.

Detectives on Monday arrested 19-year-old Luk Changkouth Dak and 20-year-old Augustino John Mneur on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Three banks in Des Moines were robbed between Jan. 26 and Feb. 12. The banks were located on University Avenue, Ingersoll Ave and 7th Street.

In each instance, the offender indicated that he had a gun, according to police.

Dak is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Mneur is charged with two counts of robbery and two conspiracy counts.