Polk County Attorney's Office: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2021 beating death

53-year-old Tony Hyde will spend the next 50 years in prison after being convicted on second-degree murder charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury convicted a man of murder Friday in connection to the 2021 beating death of another man, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

53-year-old Tony Hyde will spend the next 50 years in prison after being convicted on second-degree murder charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Hyde in September 2021, a Polk County deputy found Hyde punching 63-year-old Timothy Thacker near Hubbell Avenue and Highway 65 on Sept. 21, 2021.

The two men both lived at a camp along Hubbell Avenue.

Thacker sustained serious head and facial injuries in the beating.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment, but later died of his injuries.

Hyde was originally charged with willful injury and later, first-degree murder, before eventually being convicted of second-degree murder.