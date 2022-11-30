DMPD: Bank robbery suspect took Uber to, from scene before stealing the vehicle

No injuries have been reported at this time, and police have not released a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for the suspect in a Des Moines bank robbery and subsequent carjacking, police told Local 5.

The suspect allegedly took an Uber to the Chase Bank on 6100 block of SE 14th Street, flashed a handgun during the robbery and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

From there, the suspect got back in the Uber and fled the scene. Police say the the suspect then carjacked the Uber, with the Uber driver reporting the car as stolen around 11:50 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and police have not released a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.