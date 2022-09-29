1 shot in leg Wednesday night, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was shot in the upper left leg Wednesday night, Des Moines police say.
According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the call came in around 11:15 p.m. for a possible shooting and car theft in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd.
Police believe the suspect knew the victim. The suspect stole a vehicle owned by the victim's family, which has not been located.
The 22-year-old victim is expected to survive.
