1 shot in leg Wednesday night, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was shot in the upper left leg Wednesday night, Des Moines police say.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the call came in around 11:15 p.m. for a possible shooting and car theft in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd.

Police believe the suspect knew the victim. The suspect stole a vehicle owned by the victim's family, which has not been located.

The 22-year-old victim is expected to survive.