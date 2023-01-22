Homicide investigation underway in Des Moines on Sunday morning, police say

"There's no indication of any ongoing threat to the neighborhood and you can expect an increased police presence here for quite some time," said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Des Moines police are investigating a Sunday morning death as the city's fourth homicide of 2023, according to a video press release.

Patrol officers and medics with the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a home on East 39th Court around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of a person down.

Upon arrival, first responders found a deceased man with a gunshot wound in the yard.

DMPD detectives remain on scene and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

"There's no indication of any ongoing threat to the neighborhood and you can expect an increased police presence here for quite some time," said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

DMPD is currently investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2023. Here’s a summary of what information can be shared now. Posted by Des Moines Police on Sunday, January 22, 2023



