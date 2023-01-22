Homicide investigation underway in Des Moines on Sunday morning, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
Des Moines police are investigating a Sunday morning death as the city's fourth homicide of 2023, according to a video press release.
Patrol officers and medics with the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a home on East 39th Court around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of a person down.
Upon arrival, first responders found a deceased man with a gunshot wound in the yard.
DMPD detectives remain on scene and are investigating the incident as a homicide.
"There's no indication of any ongoing threat to the neighborhood and you can expect an increased police presence here for quite some time," said Sgt. Paul Parizek.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.