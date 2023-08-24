x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

4 teenagers sentenced in fatal East High shooting, Polk County Attorney's Office says

Three teenagers still face sentencing in connection to the shooting.
Credit: chokniti - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four teenagers involved in the deadly East High School shooting were sentenced in Polk County Thursday, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office

19-year-old Daniel Hernandez, 19-year-old Henry David Valladares Amaya and 18-year-old Manuel De Jesus Buezo were sentenced to 60 years, 50 years and 20 years in prison respectively. 

Each teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. All three teenagers were juveniles at the time of the shooting.

In addition, 19-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo was sentenced to a four-year suspended sentence. He pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact, one count of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and one count of providing a pistol or revolver to a person under 21. 

Related Articles

15-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the March 7, 2022 shooting at East High, while two others were "critically injured", the Polk County Attorney's Office said. 

Ten teenagers were charged in connection to the shooting. Of those, three pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and four pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. 

Three teenagers still face sentencing in connection to the shooting: 16-year-old Nyang Mai Chamdual, 16-year-old Alex Perdomo and 18-year-old Octavio Lopez Sanchez, Jr.


Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

► Follow us on Threads! 

► Download the We Are Iowa app

► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter

 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Trump set to surrender at Georgia jail on charges that he sought to overturn 2020 election

Before You Leave, Check This Out