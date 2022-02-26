Woman found stabbed to death at Des Moines apartment complex, police say

This marks the city's second homicide of 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death at an apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of SW 23rd St shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday after it was reported that a woman was "unconscious and not breathing," according to a police release.

First responders found a 35-year-old woman dead.

33-year-old Clarence Edward Reed of Des Moines was arrested at the scene and is charged with Murder in the First Degree. According to police, the woman suffered injuries from an "apparent stabbing."

The department has labeled the case a "domestic violence homicide."