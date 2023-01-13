x
Des Moines police investigating man's death as city's 2nd homicide of 2023

While responding a report of a man in cardiac arrest at a Fleur Drive hotel around 4 a.m., police believe they found evidence indicating his death was "not natural."

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man's death inside of a hotel room early Friday near the Des Moines International Airport is under investigation as a homicide, according to Des Moines police.

While responding to a report of a man bleeding and in cardiac arrest near Fleur Drive and McKinley Avenue  around 4 a.m., police believe they found evidence indicating his death was "not natural."

Witnesses and evidence are being examined, and police claim there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

