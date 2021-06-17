Police: Des Moines gangs recruiting elementary-aged kids

According to the Des Moines Police Department, five to 15 gangs are active in the city at any given time.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal grand jury has charged suspected Des Moines gang members with several crimes.

Six people, alleged members of Des Moines' OTB street gang, face attempted murder, weapon, and drug charges.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, five to 15 gangs are active in the city at any given time.

DMPD said gangs have been operating in Des Moines for the past 30 years.

Some are affiliated with gangs you may have heard of, such as the Bloods and the crips, but others started right here in the city.

"There's a lot of people who harshly criticize our strategies and tactics when it comes to addressing this violent crime, but the folks in those neighborhoods want us out there," Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said. "Their neighborhoods are getting shot up and they expect us to be there."

Parizek said police aren't after low-level gang members.

"We're taking the most violent and the most dangerous," Parizek said. "That really disrupts those organizations. It takes away what leadership they might have and it takes away, most simply stating, the ones with the wildest ideas."

It's not just adults affiliated with these gangs.

Recruitment starts young, and police know of some elementary-aged kids involved.

"They basically use them as a shield to protect themselves from what danger is out there, whether it's law enforcement coming to get them or a rival gang coming to get them," Parizek said. "That's why they go and bring these young kids in there. And then once they get in there, they make sure they understand it's not easy getting out. Their retention techniques are fear and threats so you find kids who want out, but just can't get there."

Parizek said it is important for parents and community members to keep an eye on kids; if you notice sudden changes in behavior, ask questions to find out what's going on.