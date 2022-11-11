18-year-old arrested for Wednesday hit-and-run that injured 1, police say

The 48-year-old pedestrian remains hospitalized with serious head injuries from the incident, according to Des Moines Police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police arrested a woman Friday morning for her involvement in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured earlier this week, according to a press release.

Anjlena Achwiel, 18, of Des Moines was allegedly retrieving her car from a towing service at 826 SE 21st Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday when she drove through two secured fences. Police say the second gate hit a pedestrian, and Achwiel fled the scene.

The 48-year-old female pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious head injuries Wednesday.

Police located and impounded Achwiel's car at approximately 5:50 a.m. Friday. Achwiel is charged with:

Serious Injury By Vehicle – Reckless Driving

Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief – 2nd Degree

Leaving The Scene Of A Serious Injury Accident

The pedestrian remains hospitalized but is in stable condition, police say.