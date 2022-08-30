DMPD locates 3rd suspect in connection to city's 11th homicide of 2022

Police are now working to bring Cedrick Thomas, Jr., back to Des Moines, where he'll be charged on warrants for first-degree murder and robbery.

DETROIT — Des Moines police have located a person of interest in the city's 11th homicide of 2022.

Cedrick Thomas, Jr., was found in Detroit, Michigan, and arrested Friday. Police are now working to bring him back to Des Moines, where he'll be charged on warrants for first-degree murder and robbery.

Thomas was named as a person of interest on Aug. 3, only days after the death of 22-year-old Charles Lovelady.

Lovelady walked into Broadlawns Medical Center with gunshot injuries around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. He later died of his injuries, police say.

Thomas Jr., 19-year-old Violet Marie Terry and 21-year-old Darion Shawn Harmes are all charged with killing Lovelady.

Des Moines police have already arrested two others tied to the July 31 homicide.