Suspect charged with murder in 9th Des Moines homicide of 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Monday, May 8
Des Moines police say a suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting from earlier this month.
20-year-old Joshua John Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dakota Toepfer, DMPD said Tuesday.
Police said the shooting occurred near the 6300 block of Urbandale Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, where they found Toepfer with a gunshot injury.
He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died.
Taylor was previously arrested on unrelated drug charges.
"Evidence in this investigation indicates that Taylor intentionally and deliberately shot Dakota Toepfer, hitting him six times, resulting in his death," police said in a release.
This is Des Moines' ninth homicide of 2023.
