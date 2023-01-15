DMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in city's 3rd homicide of 2023

A 33-year-old man was found at the scene with stab wounds in his chest Saturday night. Police later located and arrested the 28-year-old suspect, Jason Parker.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late night stabbing that police are calling Des Moines' third homicide of 2023.

According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.

Witnesses and police personnel performed CPR until Des Moines Fire Department medics arrived. The victim was then taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

28-year-old Jason Parker of Des Moines was detained at a residential home on Boston Avenue right after 3 a.m. Sunday. Parker now faces first degree murder charges.

Parker allegedly stabbed the victim in front of multiple witnesses and was caught on security camera leaving the scene, according to police.

Police also said they recovered a knife used in the murder at the scene.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

DMPD detectives are investigating the city’s 3rd homicide of 2023. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a stabbing in the 3200 blk 30th St. One adult male died at the hospital. One adult male detained. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/MwAO8O1FrO — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) January 15, 2023