Material witness in Des Moines homicide has died, police say

Police said they are investigating Scott L. Lowery's death as a suicide.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on December 13.

Des Moines police said a material witness to a December homicide they have been searching for has been found dead.

The police department has had a warrant out for Scott L. Lowery since December 13. Police said they believed Lowry had information relating to the homicide of 51-year-old Natasha Williams, who was found dead December 12 after a welfare check was performed at her Glenwood Drive home.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Fulton Drive the morning of December 26. They were responding to a call from a person saying they found what they believed to be a dead person in their garage.

When officers arrived, they say they found a deceased man, who was later identified as Lowery, as well as a gun. Lowery's death is being investigated as a suicide.