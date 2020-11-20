25 arrested in massive drug, weapons raid in Des Moines metro

Law enforcement seized 37 guns, three pounds of cocaine, one ounce of meth, 18 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 ounces of heroin and $50,000 in cash, a release says.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 25 people were arrested in Wednesday's joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking ring operating in the Des Moines metro, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

43 locations across central Iowa, most in Des Moines, were included in the investigation.

A release says that a combination of 18 federal and local law enforcement entities from the FBI to Des Moines police worked together to execute 45 search warrants in and around Des Moines.

They seized 37 guns, three pounds of cocaine, one ounce of meth, 18 pounds of marijuana, one and a half ounces of heroin and 50,000 dollars.

Below is a list of those charged in connection to the raids:

Jerome Valentino Wilson, 32, of Des Moines

Derek Shantell Thompson, 41, of Des Moines

Kenee L. Triplett, 39, of Des Moines

Cory Andrew Turner, 33, of Des Moines

Coty Arnez Turner, 31, of Des Moines

Daryl Stephen Jones, Jr., 45, of Des Moines

Jerome Jamar Hall, 35, of Des Moines

Ornandes Raeshon Bennett, 41, of Des Moines

Antoine Moishawn Williams, 49, of Des Moines

Dewayne Allen Haynes, 40, of Des Moines

Marcus Antonio-Shay Hall, 25, of Des Moines

Kenny Eugene Smart, Jr., 47, of Des Moines

Michael Lindell Teasley, 32, of Des Moines

Jerron Tandre Johnson, 30, of Des Moines

Nolan Hamilton-Allen, 32, of Des Moines

Richard Lee David Brown, 45, of Des Moines

Anthony Levon Robinson, Jr., 35, of Des Moines

Leon Dale Edwards, 36, of Des Moines,

Leroy Williams II, 50, of Des Moines

Terry Eugene Hambrick, 40, of Des Moines

Damir Halkic, 32, of Urbandale

Keiffer Michael Simmons, 28, of Des Moines

William Lloydellton Speed, Jr., 27, of Des Moines

Amanda Raye Reed, 40, of Des Moines

Tyler James Althaus, 34, of Des Moines

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, those arrested on Wednesday have already made an appearance in federal or state court, or will soon. Some could serve anywhere from five years to life imprisonment.