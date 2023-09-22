Des Moines man convicted of murder in city's 1st homicide of 2022, Polk County Attorney's Office says

A Polk County jury convicted 23-year-old Salifou Sahr of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of assault causing serious injury.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury has convicted a man of murder in a January 2022 shooting in Des Moines.

The conviction comes more than a year and a half after police found 24-year-old Trishay Marsean Thompson of Des Moines suffering from gunshot wounds in his car outside an apartment complex on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Thompson died on Jan. 27, 2022 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, making his death the first homicide of 2022.

The Polk County Attorney's Office said that during the trial, testimony showed that Thompson and two friends, Andrew Meyer and Alena Williams, drove to the apartment complex after one of the friends had set up a drug sale over social media. After a series of messages, the sale was canceled.

Then, Sahr and another man, Sam Sando, came out of the apartment and shot at Thompson's vehicle.

Sahr will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.