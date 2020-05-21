Police: 12 suspects arrested tied to various Des Moines shootings in 'feud between two violent street gangs'

Officers say that several incidents over the past month are connected to a feud between two violent street gangs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two juveniles have been arrested for their involvement in several alleged shootings over the last few weeks that Des Moines police believe are the result of a feud between two violent street gangs.

The first two arrests were made on Wednesday, when officers responded to multiple calls of gunfire in the area of the 1500 block of 10th Street.

Witnesses were able to provide officers with descriptions of the shooter and his companions. A group of juveniles were located in the immediate area and detained. One was identified as the shooter. That juvenile, and a second juvenile in the group, were transported to the police station for further investigation of this incident and other ongoing shooting investigations.

Multiple shell casings were located in the area that witnesses said the shots had been fired. No damage was located, and no injuries were reported. The handgun used in the incident was not located.

Des Moines Police Department detectives continued the investigation into this incident. 17-year-old Des Moines resident Antonio Luis Alexander was charged with Reckless Use Of A Firearm and Carrying Weapons.

Additionally, Alexander and the second juvenile detained, 17-year-old Des Mannuel Corry Smith of Des Moines were charged with the following offenses:

Smith: Attempted Murder (2 counts), Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon (2 counts), and Carrying Weapons.

Alexander: Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon

"These additional offenses are the result of ongoing investigations into at least five different shooting incidents, with the first being on May 6," Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said in a release. "Evidence indicates that these incidents are the result of a feud between two violent street gangs."

Five illegally possessed firearms have been recovered during the course of these investigations, according to police.

Four of the firearms have been directly connected to the shooting incidents.

18-year-old Des Moines resident Braden Shafer was critically injured on May 10 when he was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire in the 3000 block of Clark Street.

10 additional arrests—nine adults and one juvenile—have been made in these, in other connected, ongoing investigations. Those charged as adults are:

22-year-old Des Moines resident Fabrece Bower Turner: Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon (3 counts), Felon In Possession Of A Firearm, Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony, and Going Armed With Intent

17-year-old Des Moines resident Shannon Travon Pope: Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon, Carrying Weapons.

18-year-old Des Moines resident Austin James Mallory: Attempted Murder, Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony.

21-year-old Des Moines resident Raekwon Malik Patton: Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony, Going Armed With Intent, Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.

24-year-old Des Moines resident Tayronce Devon Denton: Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

23-year-old Urbandale resident Raysean Howard Nelson: Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.

19-year-old Des Moines resident Joseph Walter Kelly: Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

18-year-old Ankeny resident Javontay Dequan Johnson: Possession With Intent To Deliver (Ecstasy), Possession With Intent To Deliver (Marijuana), Tax Stamp Violation (2 counts).

27-year-old Jordan Marie Wilkerson: Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon (2 counts).