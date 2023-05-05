Des Moines police arrest suspect for Thursday night shooting

Police say John Streeter shot a 32-year-old multiple times in a neighborhood near Southwest 7th Street and Park Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested the suspect in a Thursday night shooting that hospitalized one person.

Police say John Streeter shot a 32-year-old multiple times in a neighborhood near Southwest 7th Street and Park Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Streeter was taken into custody, and police claim they found a handgun on him.

As of Friday, the victim is still hospitalized. Police have not yet released the victim's name.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.