DMPD: 1 in critical condition following Sunday morning shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is hospitalized in critical condition following a Sunday morning shooting in Des Moines, according to police.

Des Moines police said they arrived at the 6300 block of Urbandale Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. on May 7, where they found a man with a gunshot injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.