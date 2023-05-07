Woman injured in shooting at Lauridsen Skatepark, police say

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is injured following a shooting at Lauridsen Skatepark early Wednesday, according to Des Moines police.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5 that police received a call around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday about a shooting at the skatepark.

An adult woman reported that she was at the park when she witnessed a fight. She heard gunfire and ran for cover, but a bullet hit her in the leg.

The woman's injuries are non-life threatening, Parizek said.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

