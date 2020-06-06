Police charge suspect in death of 19 year old man

Des Moines Police Department detectives arrested a man in connection to the death of 19-year-old Robert Lee Trey Freeman, who was killed on May 30.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is now in custody for the death of a 19-year-old, Des Moines police say.

Des Moines resident Dayquawne Dashawn Gates, 21, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Lee Trey Freeman, 19.

Freeman was found lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot injury around 8:30 a.m. on May 30, according to police. He was transported to the MercyOne Medical Center, but died shortly after 9:00 a.m.

Gates was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to the jail.

Besides first-degree murder charges, Gates also faces one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Detectives discovered video and fire-arm related evidence that established probable cause for the charges filed against Gates.