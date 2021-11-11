Police: Des Moines man charged in connection to shooting that killed 15-year-old

According to police, two 15-year-old boys attempted to rob 21-year-old Brett Dobberke on Nov. 7. Dobberke shot and killed one of the teens.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 11, 2021.

A Des Moines man is facing two federal charges after he allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy who was attempting to rob him in November, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Police say two teens targeted Brett Dobberke, 21, on Nov. 7. One of the boys was armed with a handgun and shot at Dobberke, striking his vehicle. Dobberke then returned fire and the boy later died as a result of that injury.

The other boy was armed with a knife and has been charged with and pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

Neither of the teenagers has been identified.

DMPD says detectives reached out to the United States Attorneys Office on Nov. 16 to present the facts of the investigation and request collaboration in the investigation.

On Thursday, Dobberke was brought into custody on federal arrest warrants for the following:

Possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

DMPD says detectives continue to investigate this incident and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.