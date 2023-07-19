Des Moines man found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery in July 2022 killing

33-year-old Dontaye Burton allegedly shot a man in the head and stole "many valuables" from his apartment on July 17, 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been convicted for first-degree murder and robbery on Wednesday for a crime that happened a little over a year ago.

A jury found 33-year-old Dontaye Burton guilty for the July 17, 2022 death of Sean Chapman.

Prosecutors said Burton shot Chapman in the head and stole "many valuables" from his apartment at 3620 Twana Drive in Des Moines. Shortly after the crime, police arrested Burton in a traffic stop near the apartment, finding blood on Burton's clothes and Chapman's Playstation 4 gaming console in the car.

A .40 caliber handgun was determined to be the murder weapon and more firearms were recovered from another vehicle connected to Burton. In addition to the weapons and physical evidence, surveillance video also shows Burton leaving Chapman's apartment with his PS4.

Burton is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30. He faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and at least 25 years for robbery.