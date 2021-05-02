Des Moines man in critical condition after he was shot Sunday morning

The shooting happened just after 4:00 Sunday morning at Big Earl's Gold Mine, an adult entertainment venue on NW 2nd Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is in critical condition after he was shot at the Big Earl's Gold Mine in Des Moines.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office received several 911 call just after 4:15 Sunday morning. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots fired.

The victim is 30-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith. He suffered one gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office is asking for that anyone who was at the adult entertainment venue on Sunday morning to come forward.