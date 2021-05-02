Des Moines man in critical condition after he was shot Sunday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is in critical condition after he was shot at the Big Earl's Gold Mine in Des Moines.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office received several 911 call just after 4:15 Sunday morning. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots fired.
The victim is 30-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith. He suffered one gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office is asking for that anyone who was at the adult entertainment venue on Sunday morning to come forward.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (515) 223-1400 or (800) 452-1111. Witnesses can also contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office directly at (515) 286-3333.