Doug Jensen indicted on 7 more charges in US Capitol riot

Leo Kelly, a second Iowa man charged in the insurrection, has been ordered released. He cannot travel outside the Northern District of Iowa.

WASHINGTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Jan. 11

A Des Moines man is facing seven more federal charges following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, bringing his total to 13.

Doug Jensen has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, among other federal charges.

A Jan. 11 federal indictment accuses Jensen of:

Civil Disorder

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees

Entering and Remaining in Restricted Building

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

A new indictment filed Feb. 10 adds seven charges, including:

Civil Disorder

Obstruction of an Official Preceding

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon (x2)

Disorder Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

"[Jensen] did unlawfully and knowingly enter and remain in a restricted building and grounds, that is, any posted, cordoned-off, and otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President and Vice President-elect were temporarily visiting," the newest indictment reads.

According to prosecutors, Jensen "did use and carry" a knife as he invaded the Capitol Building. He is also accused of interfering with official government business, as Congress was in the middle of certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

An arraignment and detention hearing in Jensen's case is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Leo Kelly, a second Iowa man charged in the Capitol riots, was ordered released from custody Tuesday but cannot travel outside the Northern District of Iowa.

He is charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Kelly has a court hearing scheduled for March 8.

Read the full, Feb. 10 indictment for Doug Jensen below