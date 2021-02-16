Doug Jensen indicted on 7 more charges in US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Jan. 11
A Des Moines man is facing seven more federal charges following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, bringing his total to 13.
Doug Jensen has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, among other federal charges.
A Jan. 11 federal indictment accuses Jensen of:
- Civil Disorder
- Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees
- Entering and Remaining in Restricted Building
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
A new indictment filed Feb. 10 adds seven charges, including:
- Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of an Official Preceding
- Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon (x2)
- Disorder Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
"[Jensen] did unlawfully and knowingly enter and remain in a restricted building and grounds, that is, any posted, cordoned-off, and otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President and Vice President-elect were temporarily visiting," the newest indictment reads.
According to prosecutors, Jensen "did use and carry" a knife as he invaded the Capitol Building. He is also accused of interfering with official government business, as Congress was in the middle of certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
An arraignment and detention hearing in Jensen's case is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Leo Kelly, a second Iowa man charged in the Capitol riots, was ordered released from custody Tuesday but cannot travel outside the Northern District of Iowa.
He is charged with the following:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Kelly has a court hearing scheduled for March 8.
