The incident happened in the 100 block of SE 33rd Street, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a man was shot in the back with a pellet gun in the 100 block of SE 33rd Street Tuesday evening.

The man suffered from a serious injury, but it was not life-threatening, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

He was able to walk to the ambulance after being shot, Parizek said. He is expected to make a full recovery.