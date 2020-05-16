Police: Des Moines man says attackers made racist comments during assault

Police said the assault happened early Saturday morning. The victim, a black man, said one of his attackers made racist comments during the assault.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A black man is recovering after he was allegedly attacked early Saturday morning by white men who made racist comments at him.

The Des Moines Police Department said the assault happened in the 5200 block of South Union Street around 3:25 a.m.

Officers found a 22-year-old Des Moines man suffering from significant, non-life threatening injuries at the scene. Des Moines Fire Department medics transferred him to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim, a black man, said he had been assaulted by multiple white men, and one had made racist comments toward him.

Detectives are investigating the assault.

If you know any information regarding this attack, Des Moines police encourage you to contact them at 515-283-4868. You may also share information through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com