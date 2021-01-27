Douglas Jensen no longer listed as Polk County inmate

Sheriff's Office says he's still in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa — IowaVINE sent an email this morning reporting Douglas Jensen was released from the Polk County Jail. IowaVINE is the Iowa Attorney General's online notification system; it sent the email at 1:43 Wednesday morning. The Polk County Jail's website does not have Jensen listed as an inmate.

However, Lieutenant Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff's Office told Local 5 News overnight he is still in custody.

Prosecutors in the Doug Jensen case have until today to file a response to a federal judge's recommendation that Jensen be put on house arrest until the trial for his role in the deadly capitol insurrection.

Jensen is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a capitol police officer on January 6.

On January 19, Federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office argued Jensen is a flight risk and should remain in jail. They said he has assets to sell and would try to leave the state.

They added Jensen doesn't believe the government is legitimate and the FBI and CIA are corrupt.

Jensen's defense attorneys said their client has a life in Des Moines and would follow the rules established by the court. They also pointed to the fact that he walked six miles to the police station to give a voluntary statement after returning home from the riots.

Prosecutors disputed Jensen's willingness to adhere to conditions of the court, noting that anyone who believes in QAnon rejects law enforcement and the justice system. Officials with the probation office also recommended Jensen remain in jail because it would be difficult to keep an eye on him.