Law enforcement agencies raid more than 40 metro locations Wednesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early Wednesday morning, 500 officers from nearly 20 law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute federal search warrants at more than 40 locations across the Des Moines metro, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa.
The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) said the "large-scale" law enforcement operation began around 5:00 Wednesday morning. A release from the department says the warrants are another step in a nearly year-long ongoing criminal investigation.
There is no danger to the general public, according to the DMPD.
A video posted to the DMPD Facebook page says several people were arrested during the operation.
These cases now go into the hands of the Southern District Attorney's office for prosecution.
The following 43 locations are where the warrants were executed:
- 2000 block of Lay Street, Des Moines
- 1100 block of 21st Street, Des Moines
- 3000 block of Woodland Avenue, Des Moines
- 2400 block of Prospect Road, Des Moines
- 2200 block of Forest Avenue, Des Moines
- 1800 block of Glenbrook Drive, Des Moines
- 900 block of East Ovid Avenue, Des Moines
- 2300 block of East 39th Street, Des Moines
- 1100 block of 19th Street, Des Moines
- 100 block of Loomis Avenue, Des Moines
- 800 block of Payton Avenue, Des Moines
- 1600 block of Des Moines Street, Des Moines
- 1600 block of Hull Avenue, Des Moines
- 900 block of East Lacona Avenue, Des Moines
- 2100 block of East 13th Street, Des Moines
- 1500 block of University Avenue, Des Moines
- 2800 block of Fleur Drive, Des Moines
- 2200 block of 68th Street, Windsor Heights
- 500 block of Grandview Avenue, Des Moines
- 700 block of 13th Street, West Des Moines
- 1900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Des Moines
- 2900 block of East 36th Street, Des Moines
- 4600 block of Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines
- 6500 block of Chaffee Road, Des Moines
- 2600 block of Northwest 165th Lane, Clive
- 500 block of Pleasant View Drive, Des Moines
- 2600 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines
- 2000 block of 63rd Street, Windsor Heights
- 1500 block of 20th Place, Des Moines
- 700 block of 27th Street, Des Moines
- 3000 block of Southeast 19th Street, Des Moines
- 6200 block of Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines
- 1500 block of 13th Street, Des Moines
- 1400 block of Merle Hay Road, Des Moines
- 3200 block of Cornell Street, Des Moines
- 1100 block of Clark Street, Des Moines
- 1000 block of 13th Street, Des Moines
- 2400 block of Hickman Road, Des Moines
- 1900 block of King Avenue, Des Moines
- 1400 block of Richmond Avenue, Des Moines
- 200 block of East Edison Avenue, Des Moines
- 600 block of 2nd Street, Waukee
- 1500 block of Greene Street, Adel
Law enforcement agencies that assisted in the operation include:
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)
- Des Moines Police Department (DMPD)
- Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE)
- Iowa State Patrol (ISP)
- Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (MINE)
- Tri-County Task Force
- Central Iowa Drug Task Force (CIDTF)
- Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force (MIDTF)
- Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI)
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI)
- Homeland Security Investigations (HIS)
- Altoona Police 3 Department
- West Des Moines Police Department
- Urbandale Police Department
- Marshalltown Police Department
- Dallas County Sheriff’s Office
- Iowa State Fire Marshal
Des Moines Police say this is the second such raid in two years.