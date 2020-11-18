Law enforcement agencies raid more than 40 metro locations Wednesday morning

The Department of Justice says federal search warrants were executed across the Des Moines metro Wednesday. Police say there is no threat to the public.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early Wednesday morning, 500 officers from nearly 20 law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute federal search warrants at more than 40 locations across the Des Moines metro, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa.

The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) said the "large-scale" law enforcement operation began around 5:00 Wednesday morning. A release from the department says the warrants are another step in a nearly year-long ongoing criminal investigation.

There is no danger to the general public, according to the DMPD.

A video posted to the DMPD Facebook page says several people were arrested during the operation.

These cases now go into the hands of the Southern District Attorney's office for prosecution.

The following 43 locations are where the warrants were executed:

2000 block of Lay Street, Des Moines

1100 block of 21st Street, Des Moines

3000 block of Woodland Avenue, Des Moines

2400 block of Prospect Road, Des Moines

2200 block of Forest Avenue, Des Moines

1800 block of Glenbrook Drive, Des Moines

900 block of East Ovid Avenue, Des Moines

2300 block of East 39th Street, Des Moines

1100 block of 19th Street, Des Moines

100 block of Loomis Avenue, Des Moines

800 block of Payton Avenue, Des Moines

1600 block of Des Moines Street, Des Moines

1600 block of Hull Avenue, Des Moines

900 block of East Lacona Avenue, Des Moines

2100 block of East 13th Street, Des Moines

1500 block of University Avenue, Des Moines

2800 block of Fleur Drive, Des Moines

2200 block of 68th Street, Windsor Heights

500 block of Grandview Avenue, Des Moines

700 block of 13th Street, West Des Moines

1900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Des Moines

2900 block of East 36th Street, Des Moines

4600 block of Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines

6500 block of Chaffee Road, Des Moines

2600 block of Northwest 165th Lane, Clive

500 block of Pleasant View Drive, Des Moines

2600 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines

2000 block of 63rd Street, Windsor Heights

1500 block of 20th Place, Des Moines

700 block of 27th Street, Des Moines

3000 block of Southeast 19th Street, Des Moines

6200 block of Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines

1500 block of 13th Street, Des Moines

1400 block of Merle Hay Road, Des Moines

3200 block of Cornell Street, Des Moines

1100 block of Clark Street, Des Moines

1000 block of 13th Street, Des Moines

2400 block of Hickman Road, Des Moines

1900 block of King Avenue, Des Moines

1400 block of Richmond Avenue, Des Moines

200 block of East Edison Avenue, Des Moines

600 block of 2nd Street, Waukee

1500 block of Greene Street, Adel

Law enforcement agencies that assisted in the operation include:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) Iowa State Patrol (ISP) Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (MINE) Tri-County Task Force Central Iowa Drug Task Force (CIDTF) Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force (MIDTF) Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) Altoona Police 3 Department West Des Moines Police Department Urbandale Police Department Marshalltown Police Department Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Iowa State Fire Marshal