Man charged with murder in connection to death of his wife, police say

Daniel Orona was originally charged with Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person, a Class C Felony, on Jan. 16.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with murder following the death of his wife in January, Des Moines police said Thursday.

Police believe 52-year-old Daniel Orona repeatedly struck his wife on her head, neck, torso and limbs, causing blunt force injuries that led to her death.

The new charge comes almost four months after police responded to 4110 Indianola Ave. upon receiving reports of a person in cardiac arrest on Jan. 10

When they arrived, first responders found a deceased 52-year-old woman, Orona's wife.

According to a criminal complaint filed in January, Orona assaulted the victim on multiple occasions between Jan. 4-10.

Orona allegedly admitted to striking the victim in the head with an aluminum crutch, which was recovered on the victim's property.

The criminal complaint also says Orona admitted to knowing he should call 911 to get the victim the medical care needed, but "did not call to avoid dealing with the police."

Orona was originally charged with Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person, a Class C Felony, on Jan. 16.

The murder charge was added after police received autopsy results which indicated the death was a homicide.

There have been eight homicides in Des Moines so far this year.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.



