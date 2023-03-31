1 injured in overnight shooting in Des Moines, police say

Police have yet to share any information regarding a suspect.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Des Moines, police told Local 5.

Officers were called to the Oakridge Neighborhood near Keo Way and Interstate 235 early Friday morning, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he remains as of Friday morning.

The victim is expected to survive.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.