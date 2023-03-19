DMPD: Woman shot overnight sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The victim reported no information about a potential suspect or motive, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting, according to Des Moines police.

Officials believe the woman was shot in the abdomen while walking around MLK Parkway and Forest Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital by a friend and is expected to survive.

Police say the victim reported no information about a potential suspect or motive.