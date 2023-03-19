x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

DMPD: Woman shot overnight sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The victim reported no information about a potential suspect or motive, according to police.
Credit: Adobe Images
Police lights

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting, according to Des Moines police.

Officials believe the woman was shot in the abdomen while walking around MLK Parkway and Forest Avenue. 

The victim was taken to a hospital by a friend and is expected to survive. 

Police say the victim reported no information about a potential suspect or motive.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

► Download the We Are Iowa app 
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Arrest warrant issued for Putin by international court over Ukraine war crimes

Before You Leave, Check This Out