Des Moines police: 26-year-old man charged with first-degree murder for baby's death

Police claim 26-year-old Devin Luckett abused a two babies earlier this year, resulting in a 4-month-old's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 4-month-old and abusing a 3-month old earlier this year.

Police responded to a call made by 26-year-old Devin Luckett on Feb. 9, 2023 after he told police a 4-month-old child in his care was "unresponsive after falling from a couch." The child died just days later on Feb. 11.

The 4-month-old's injuries were so severe that police began an investigation into Luckett, who was unrelated to the baby.

In September, it was determined that the 4-month-old died from "multiple blunt force trauma to the head."

On Aug. 15, police went to a local hospital, where a 3-month-old was suffering multiple bone fractures in various stages of healing. During the investigation, police discovered Luckett was the only one looking after the child when the fractures happened. Luckett is related to the 3-month-old.

Luckett is charged with the following:

Murder - 1st Degree

Child Endangerment Causing Serious Injury

Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person

This is the 12th homicide of 2023.

Read the full press release below: