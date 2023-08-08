x
Crime

Des Moines police: 1 man shot Tuesday, investigation ongoing

One man was injured in a shooting police believe happened near the 7500 block of SW 12th Street on Tuesday.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Tuesday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department. 

Officials believe the shooting occurred near the 7500 block of SW 12th Street on Tuesday. In a 9:09 p.m. tweet, police said one injured man was headed to the hospital in a private car, but the person was with medics as of 9:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Detectives are investigating the area. Police are unsure what led up to the shooting and have not named any suspects at this time. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest. 

