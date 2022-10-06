Des Moines police arrest 4 robbery suspects Friday afternoon

Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon, but he was not injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people were arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint Friday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The four suspects are 17, 17, 18 and 20 years old. The man was robbed in the 2900 block of Cottage Grove Avenue but was not injured, police said.

The department added the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. and all suspects were in custody in about an hour. Officers also recovered two guns in the suspects' car.

"Evidence search continues, including K9 deployment," DMPD tweeted.