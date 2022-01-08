Des Moines police arrest 2nd suspect in city’s 11th homicide of the year

19-year-old Violet Marie Terry is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, the Des Moines Police Department said Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Monday, Aug. 1

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the 11th Des Moines homicide of 2022.

19-year-old Violet Marie Terry is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, the Des Moines Police Department said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes for allegedly murdering 22-year-old Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady, in what is believed to be a "drug-related robbery".

Police say the victim walked into Broadlawns Medical Center with gunshot injuries around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. He later died of his injuries.

DMPD detectives have made an additional arrest in this investigation.



Investigation ongoing. Additional arrest expected.

Hermes is charged with Murder in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

DMPD say their investigation has revealed the following:

The two suspects were worked together in planning the drug-related robbery

Terry used social media to set up a drug exchange with Lovelady

The two suspects texted about planning the robbery

Hermes and Terry were both identified by multiple witnesses, according to DMPD.