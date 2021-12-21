Des Moines woman accused of defrauding people seeking residency

Investigators say the "total amount from the victims known at this time" defrauded is over $57,000.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is accused of playing a role in a fraud scheme that targeted immigrants.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 46-year-old Nancy Veronica Sandoval on suspicion of first-degree theft, conspiracy and ongoing criminal conduct.

Police say an investigation was launched in August when detectives learned that someone in Texas was claiming to be an immigration attorney and taking cash payment while promising to expedite residency and citizenship.

The investigation later revealed that a co-conspirator was operating in Des Moines.

"This went on from May 2021 through August 2021 before they could no longer drag out the lies anymore," a criminal complaint states.

The person in Texas was not a real lawyer, and no services were rendered.

Investigators say the "total amount from the victims known at this time" is over $57,000.

Court documents say at least a dozen people have been identified as victims so far.

"It's just really so disheartening and so sad to see someone taking advantage of people who are already kind of in a vulnerable situation," said Brynne Howard, who works as the managing attorney for the Iowa Legal Aid volunteer lawyers project. "And using that to trick them and to take advantage and make money off them in this way. It's just horrible."

Howard says this type of crime is a problem not only in Iowa, but across the country.

"Unfortunately because the immigration laws are very complex and confusing it requires some level of expertise to just navigate that," Howard said. "There are just people, unfortunately, that are willing to kind of take advantage of that vulnerable position."

For those currently navigating immigration paperwork, Iowa Legal Aid recommends you look for a reputable immigration attorney or someone who is U.S. Department of Justice accredited.

"So those are folks that aren't attorneys, but they have a special permission to be able to do that," Howard said. "And you can always ask someone to show you their license to show you that they're actually accredited with attorneys, you can check with the disciplinary board, make sure they don't have any prior disciplinary action."

People should also ensure they have copies of anything that's filed on their behalf.

"Sometimes we see that folks have maybe a paralegal or someone who's not the attorney that they're working with, and that's fine," Howard said. "That's common, but probably at some point, you should have at least met the attorney or had some sort of interaction with an attorney so that you can be sure that there is somebody who is working on the case who's qualified to do that."

If something sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Howard urges people to do their research into those they choose to work with, and get a second opinion.

"To take your case somewhere else and say, you know, what do you think and see what what that second opinion says."

Police also urged anyone who may be a victim to contact the department: