DMPD: Woman holding knife shot by Des Moines police officer released from hospital, charged with assault

Katherine Mehle, 35, of Des Moines was shot in the 1200 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 5 by Senior Police Officer Ryan Chareunsab.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 7, 2021

A woman holding a knife who was shot by a police officer in early October has been released from the hospital and charged in the incident, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Katherine Mehle, 35, of Des Moines was shot in the 1200 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 5 by Senior Police Officer Ryan Chareunsab. The shooting had left Mehle in critical condition.

According to DMPD, Mehle assaulted a man while armed with a knife in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street and followed him past 13th Street to Walnut Street.

The victim called the police, and Chareunsab responded to the scene "less than one minute later," the department said in a release.

After Chareunsab's arrival, Mehle approached him with the knife "while ignoring communications to her," according to DMPD's first press release about the incident.

The Friday press release says, "Mehle, on three occasions, advanced towards the officer while armed with a knife. Mehle acknowledged the officer's numerous commands to drop the knife, but refused to do so."

Mehle faces three charges from the incident:

Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

Assault On A Police Officer With A Dangerous Weapon (Class D Felony)

Interference With Official Acts With A Weapon (Class D Felony)

She was booked into the Polk County Jail Friday night.