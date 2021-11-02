Man arrested in April shooting death of Des Moines woman

Antonio Markez Hodges has been charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the death of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDTIOR'S NOTE: The above video is from May 9, 2020

Police have announced the arrest of a man for the shooting death last April of a Des Moines woman.

Police said in a news release Thursday that Antonio Markez Hodges has been charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the death of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.

He had been taken into custody on a material witness warrant in the case, along with warrants unrelated to the case, earlier this month.

Police called to an area just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus on April 3 found Bobbitt suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police say that witness statements and video evidence led them to develop Hodges as a suspect in the case.