No injuries reported after potential drive-by shooting, Des Moines police say

Police believe no one was hurt in the incident.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a potential drive-by shooting on Monday night.

According to police, a drive-by shooting was reported near the 1200 block of 13th Street. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police believe no one was hurt in the incident.

13th Street is temporarily closed as police investigate.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.