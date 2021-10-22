DMPD identifies victim killed in Friday shooting

21-year-old Des Moines resident Kalvyn Roy Kline was killed in the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Des Moines police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday morning as 21-year-old Des Moines resident Kalvyn Roy Kline.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a "drug-related robbery."

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a release. They arrived at the Crosswinds Apartments building at 1646 Hull Ave to find Kline suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

27-year-old Darren Antwon Diggs was arrested and charged early Saturday morning with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

"Diggs and the victim did know each other," DMPD said. "The motive appears to be a drug-related robbery."

Diggs is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Police say this is the ninth homicide of 2021.

