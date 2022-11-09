DMPD: 5 arrested in drug-related kidnapping investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Five people have been arrested and charged in connection to the kidnapping of a 20-year-old Des Moines man, Des Moines police said in a press release.
The victim was initially reported missing to DMPD on Monday evening.
Detectives say evidence indicated the victim had been held against his will and assaulted at an apartment in the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue.
The victim was then moved to a second apartment in the 5000 block of SW 9th Street, where he was once again assaulted and held against his will, police said.
"Evidence indicates that the victim was believed to owe a drug debt," a DMPD release says.
Police report the victim was released from the second location and later located by detectives at a hospital.
The victim was treated for "significant facial injuries" before being released, DMPD said.
As of Wednesday morning, the following people have been arrested and charged:
- Brandon Dwight Johnson
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Deng Gai
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Failure to Affix Tax Stamp
- Michel Gai
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Rodney Vincent Benson
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree
- Carrying Weapons
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Malik Marquis Hawkins
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree
DMPD expects additional arrests in the case.
