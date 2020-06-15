Police: 2 men recovering after stabbing each other Monday morning

Des Moines police say the men injured are friends who appear to have attacked one another.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after stabbing each other early Monday morning in Des Moines, according to police.

First responders arrived to 4801 University Avenue around 3:10 a.m. to investigate a report of a stabbing. Once there, they discovered two men, one 46 and the other 37, both suffering from stabbing injuries.

Police say evidenced has helped determine that the men are friends and stabbed each other. A motive has not yet been identified.

Both of the men are still in the hospital. The 46-year-old is in serious condition, the 37-year-old is in critical condition.